Portolan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in J2 Global (JCOM) by $6.43 Million as Valuation Rose; Bartlett & Co Has Boosted Its Stake in T Rowe Price Group (TROW) as Share Price Rose

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) by 105.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 14,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 28,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 13,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 697,858 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net Reflects Impact of the Firm Adopting New Acctg Guidance on Jan. 1; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – FIRM HAS CHANGED PRESENTATION OF CERTAIN LINE ITEMS OF ITS INCOME STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.5% Position in Endocyte; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Largest shareholder T. Rowe Price seeks govt role in India’s UTI MF board issues – Business Standard; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $113; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Closes International Discovery Fund To New Investors

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 78.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 73,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 165,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, up from 92,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.19. About 324,537 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,651 shares to 439,675 shares, valued at $25.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Reit Pfd (RNP) by 44,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,050 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 3,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 115 shares. The California-based Boltwood has invested 0.25% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Adage Prns Group Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Brinker Inc holds 24,157 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc reported 3,435 shares. 2,556 were accumulated by Transamerica Advsrs Inc. Tdam Usa reported 3,021 shares stake. Advantage Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 820 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 1,983 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 313 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America accumulated 685 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.23% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 89,386 shares to 105,180 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 195,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,664 shares, and cut its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

