Portolan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Kvh Industries (KVHI) Position; BRIDGESTONE ORD ORDINARY SHARES (BRDCF) Shorts Increased By 11.78%

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI) stake by 141.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 175,052 shares as Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI)’s stock rose 3.59%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 299,058 shares with $3.05 million value, up from 124,006 last quarter. Kvh Industries Inc. now has $166.82M valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 20,882 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c

BRIDGESTONE CORP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRDCF) had an increase of 11.78% in short interest. BRDCF’s SI was 1.14 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.78% from 1.02M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1899 days are for BRIDGESTONE CORP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRDCF)’s short sellers to cover BRDCF’s short positions. It closed at $38.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Mimecast Ltd. stake by 93,954 shares to 401,106 valued at $18.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 1.07M shares and now owns 747,958 shares. Stamps.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $20,145 activity. The insider JACKSON ELIZABETH sold $20,145.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KVHI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 4,731 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 812,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,491 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 4,049 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 23,395 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Moreover, Twin Focus Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Acadian Asset Ltd invested in 2,198 shares. The Illinois-based One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru Company stated it has 0.03% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Axa owns 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 35,692 shares. 37,230 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.09 billion. The firm provides tires and tire tubes for trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial vehicles, agricultural machines, aircraft, and two-wheeled vehicles; and tire related products, retread materials/related technologies, tire raw materials etc., as well as automobile maintenance/repair services. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers automotive parts, urethane foam and its related products, electronic precision parts, industrial materials related products, and building materials related goods; sporting goods, including golf balls, golf clubs, other sports related items, etc.; and bicycles, bicycle related items, etc., as well as finance services.

