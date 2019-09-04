Portolan Capital Management Decreased Stake in Red Lion Hotels (RLH) by $757,872; Zebra Capital Management Holding in Illinois Tool Wks Com Stk (ITW) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (ITW) by 71.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 2,626 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 9,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 1.35 million shares traded or 7.69% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 94,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The hedge fund held 680,926 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, down from 775,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 91,812 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, LLC SUBSIDIARY OF WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corp Agrees to Acquire Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces $30M Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Adds Frederic F. (Jake) Brace to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Set to Open Beach Front Hotel RL on Miami Beach – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation to Open New Build Red Lion Hotel in Fort Valley, Georgia – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLH Corporation Appoints Gary Sims Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogistiCare Announces Leadership Transition Nasdaq:PRSC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 129.17% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. RLH’s profit will be $1.76M for 18.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -240.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 16,440 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Brandywine Glob Mngmt reported 11,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 89,441 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Ameritas Invest Inc invested in 1,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 812,839 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 194,743 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 60,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 148,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 24,338 shares. First Washington invested in 0.29% or 70,310 shares. 59,307 were reported by Adirondack Research Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,346 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 13,749 shares to 356,420 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 59,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Networks Inc by 24,522 shares to 55,710 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.26% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 540,743 shares. Tirschwell Loewy Inc reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% stake. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc stated it has 0.85% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cannell Peter B holds 0.7% or 125,199 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial stated it has 442,770 shares. Amer Research Management invested 2.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 749 shares. Brinker reported 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 150,718 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Llc invested in 1.59% or 85,000 shares. Mai Cap Management holds 3,004 shares. Massachusetts-based Forbes J M And Llp has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).