Portolan Capital Management Cut Primo Water (PRMW) Stake By $3.35 Million; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Rush Enterprises Cl A (RUSHA) Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) stake by 33.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 223,448 shares as Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 438,167 shares with $6.77 million value, down from 661,615 last quarter. Primo Water Corporation now has $465.87 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 137,970 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A (RUSHA) stake by 36.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 23,443 shares as Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A (RUSHA)’s stock declined 8.92%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 40,214 shares with $1.68M value, down from 63,657 last quarter. Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A now has $1.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 308,390 shares traded or 58.91% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Criteo S A Spons Ads (NASDAQ:CRTO) stake by 122,212 shares to 172,267 valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Acacia Communications Com stake by 222,240 shares and now owns 252,440 shares. Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $21 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.20’s average target is 52.56% above currents $11.93 stock price. Primo Water had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, June 25. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,722 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 418,956 shares stake. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Rhumbline Advisers has 42,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 16,073 shares. Cap Global Invsts reported 2.16M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 358,581 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.02% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Harvest Strategies Ltd has 103,269 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 30,096 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 437,338 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 17,754 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.04% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 12,360 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 6,213 shares in its portfolio.