Portolan Capital Management Cut Its Qad (QADA) Position by $4.17 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Tarbox Group Decreased Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $566,051

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qad Inc. (QADA) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 104,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 252,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14M, down from 356,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 3,239 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 446,806 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 41,615 shares to 147,244 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc. by 10,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.72 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22M and $319.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 16,929 shares to 22,354 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 66,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).