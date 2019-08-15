Portolan Capital Management Cut Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stake By $3.12 Million; Englobal (ENG) Sentiment Is 0.6

Englobal Corp (ENG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 5 sold and decreased equity positions in Englobal Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.48 million shares, down from 2.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Englobal Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) stake by 87.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 103,853 shares as Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s stock rose 68.01%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 14,656 shares with $443,000 value, down from 118,509 last quarter. Anika Therapeutics Inc. now has $759.71 million valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 98,378 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M

The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 56,235 shares traded or 89.16% up from the average. ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) has declined 21.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ENG News: 10/05/2018 – ENGlobal 1Q EPS 04c; 24/05/2018 – ENGLOBAL ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION IN GOVERNMENT AWARDS; 03/04/2018 – ENGLOBAL ANNOUNCES CONTROL SYSTEMS CERTIFICATION; 18/04/2018 – ENGlobal Engages B. Riley FBR for Review of Strategic Alternatives to Increase Shareholder Value; 18/04/2018 – ENGlobal: Alternatives Could Include Strategic Mergers, Reverse Mergers, Issuance or Buyback of Shrs, Other Measures; 22/05/2018 – ENGLOBAL ANNOUNCES AWARD OF GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 ENGLOBAL CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REV $14.4 MLN VS $14.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – ENGlobal 1Q Rev $13.2M; 10/05/2018 – ENGLOBAL CORP – REVENUE INCREASED $0.7 MLN TO $13.2 MLN, OR A 5.7% INCREASE, FROM $12.5 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ ENGlobal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENG)

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in ENGlobal Corporation for 979,627 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 353,549 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 127,070 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 11,006 shares.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $29.32 million. It operates in two divisions, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management; and Automation. It currently has negative earnings. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Among 3 analysts covering Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anika Therapeutics Inc has $44 highest and $35 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is -29.84% below currents $55.12 stock price. Anika Therapeutics Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by First Analysis.

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 26.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.38 million for 35.33 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.79% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $33,200 activity. Darling Joseph G also bought $33,200 worth of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) on Thursday, February 28.