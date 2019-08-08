Portolan Capital Management Boosted Voya Financial (VOYA) Stake by $1.41 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Value Rose, National Pension Service Increased Its Holding by $2.63 Million

National Pension Service increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 49,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.52M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 443,030 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 37.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 28,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 105,629 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 76,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 108,439 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Deck Capital Inc. by 949,482 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd. by 93,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,106 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 141,390 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 30,504 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fmr Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 767,302 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 4.12M were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc owns 24,922 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 394 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 95 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 953,354 are held by Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com. Moreover, Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pnc Financial Grp holds 0% or 12,764 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852. The insider POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Inv Advisors stated it has 1.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 238,380 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Comm Limited Liability Company invested in 26,770 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sfmg Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 5,682 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 34,400 shares. 2.13M were accumulated by Franklin. Schulhoff And Communication Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,601 shares. 1.08M are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Boys Arnold has 0.71% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 89,537 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3,011 shares. Sit Associate reported 341,815 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 246,361 shares. 8,152 were accumulated by Carroll Associates Inc. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.13% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.87M shares.