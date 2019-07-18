Portolan Capital Management Boosted Its Liveperson (LPSN) Position; Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Shorts Decreased By 1.96%

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) had a decrease of 1.96% in short interest. GIFI’s SI was 360,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.96% from 367,800 shares previously. With 29,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s short sellers to cover GIFI’s short positions. The SI to Gulf Island Fabrication Inc’s float is 2.8%. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 13,246 shares traded. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) has declined 15.18% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.61% the S&P500. Some Historical GIFI News: 23/04/2018 – Gulf Island Completes Sale of Texas South Yard for $55 Million; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island Fabrication: Revenue Backlog $262M as of April 25; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island Fabrication 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 23/04/2018 – Gulf Island Completes Sale of Texas South Yard for $55 Million Cash; 20/04/2018 – PVAM PERLUS MICROCAP FUND LP REPORTS 5.3 PCT STAKE IN GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island Fabrication 1Q Loss $5.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gulf Island’s Shipyard Division to Build Up to Four Additional Z-Tech 30-80 Terminal/Escort Tugs; 06/04/2018 – Piton Capital Partners Boosts Gulf Island Fabrication Stake to 7.9%; 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, ALSO PROPOSED TO BE INVITED BY GULF ISLAND FABRICATION TO NOMINATE 2 YET-TO-BE-IDENTIFIED DIRECTORS TO GULF’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – GULF ISLAND FABRICATION – A UNIT HAS ALSO SIGNED CONTRACT WITH U.S. WIND INC FOR 1 MET TOWER & PLATFORM

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) stake by 313.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 553,701 shares as Liveperson Inc. (LPSN)’s stock rose 13.41%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 730,351 shares with $21.20M value, up from 176,650 last quarter. Liveperson Inc. now has $2.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 494,976 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Pdt Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 123,011 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 3.68 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 21,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 19,823 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 9,750 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm reported 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Ironwood Invest Mgmt holds 0.53% or 22,297 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 26,530 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 87,004 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Wesbanco Natl Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 50,442 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs reported 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Us Comml Bank De accumulated 1,043 shares. Essex Inv Company Ltd Liability Company stated it has 50,996 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LivePerson had 18 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Oppenheimer. FBR Capital maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The stock of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, February 22. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. Oppenheimer maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $33 target. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Ladenburg maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Friday, February 22 report. Needham maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc: LivePerson Poised For Revenue Reacceleration, Margin Expansion – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LivePerson to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Box Expands Client Base, Boosts Cloud Content Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LivePerson Wins 2019 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased On Deck Capital Inc. stake by 949,482 shares to 2.93 million valued at $15.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Instructure Inc. stake by 48,582 shares and now owns 175,537 shares. Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was reduced too.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for clients in the gas and oil, and marine industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $105.74 million. The firm fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the gas and oil industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It currently has negative earnings. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning.