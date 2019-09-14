Portola Pharmaceuticals (Put) (PTLA) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Royal London Asset Management LTD Holding in Idacorp (IDA) Raised by $1.78 Million as Shares Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (PTLA) by 94.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 1.14 million shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 17,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 146,923 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77M, up from 129,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.89. About 324,288 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 333,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 3.61M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 44,186 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.26% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). First Personal Fincl reported 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 57,597 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 400 shares. Family reported 19,500 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Aqr Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 92,437 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 468,114 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Kornitzer Ks has 26,340 shares.

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Supervielle S A by 176,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 34,635 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank accumulated 5,949 shares. Moreover, Palisade Capital Ltd Nj has 1.36% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 436,965 shares. Clearbridge Lc has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.23% or 7,481 shares. Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 5.62M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested in 0.02% or 2,118 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,378 shares stake. Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt reported 82,660 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Carroll Finance Associate holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 5,000 shares.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 5,836 shares to 161,078 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 38,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,107 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

