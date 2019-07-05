Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Valuation Rose While Wisconsin Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Next Century Growth Investors Has Decreased Its Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) as Shares Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 384,252 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 6,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,644 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 55,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $149.8. About 111,083 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 45,600 shares. Citigroup reported 22,897 shares stake. Moreover, Fosun Intl has 0.16% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.04% or 32,186 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 284 shares. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability holds 1.86M shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 231 shares. Sectoral Asset Management Incorporated holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 609,357 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 100,000 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 115,057 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Co holds 0% or 8,209 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). First Hawaiian Bank holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Advisors Incorporated reported 9,180 shares stake.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sheldon Koenig as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Portola’s (PTLA) Lymphoma Candidate Gets Orphan Drug Status – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sympathy Move: Portola Upgraded After Competitor Reports Sour Data – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portola Pharmaceuticals: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 18,257 shares to 107,697 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pricing check on Old Dominion Freight Lines – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: EnPro Industries, Old Dominion Freight Line and Southwest Airlines – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Old Dominion Freight Line Supports American Red Cross Humanitarian Mission Through Disaster Responder Program – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “LTL In Northeast Struggles To Right Itself After Body Blow Of NEMF Bankruptcy – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,457 shares. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 79,813 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Raymond James Ser stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Brinker Cap Inc holds 25,437 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 16,609 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 143,662 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp reported 3,200 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 6,351 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 6.51 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 697,423 shares stake. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 10,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 201 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42 million for 17.58 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.