Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Shareholder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $306,000 as Market Value Declined; Globeflex Capital LP Has Lifted Its Diodes (DIOD) Stake by $1.38 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 77,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 68,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 1.38 million shares traded or 33.10% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 1304.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 40,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 43,552 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 1.12M shares traded or 140.05% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadian Cap Lp holds 5.38% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 3.97 million shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 76,274 shares. Sector Gamma As owns 1.42% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 254,501 shares. Fred Alger Management invested 0.24% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Parametric Assocs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 70,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.37% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors Inc invested in 9,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested in 203,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 32,634 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 1,338 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.03% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 963 shares. Franklin Resource owns 0.02% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 957,990 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14,600 shares to 27,125 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.68 million activity. The insider LU KEH SHEW sold $2.93M.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cactus Cl A Ord by 21,356 shares to 52,525 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 28,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,203 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

