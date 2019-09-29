Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Shareholder Sector Gamma As Trimmed Position by $1.37 Million; North Point Portfolio Managers Has Upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 50,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 203,925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 254,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 770,662 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 634,963 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corporation reported 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 60,000 shares. Sectoral Asset has 2.34% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 721,556 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Harvey Cap holds 2.01% or 154,351 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 122,152 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 9.04 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 398,880 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 1,338 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 67,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Voya Management Limited Liability Company reported 26,345 shares.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Portola: Xarelto Settlement Points To Improving Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sheldon Koenig as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Portola’s (PTLA) Lymphoma Candidate Gets Orphan Drug Status – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 109,978 shares to 328,662 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 51,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31,910 shares to 100,512 shares, valued at $18.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Peninsula drug company takes big step toward peanut allergy drug approval – San Francisco Business Times” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PALM Ebola Clinical Trial Stopped Early as Regeneron’s REGN-EB3 Therapy Shows Superiority to ZMapp in Preventing Ebola Deaths – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “REGN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regeneron Priced Right For Long-Term Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Regeneron Can Take Its Sad Song And Make It (Much) Better – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.