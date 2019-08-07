Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Position Raised by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership; Westwood Global Investments Has Boosted Stake in Tenaris (TS) by $7.62 Million

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 1.16 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company's stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 195,335 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares to 406,709 shares, valued at $47.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,179 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.