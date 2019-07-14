Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holding Has Upped by Rock Springs Capital Management Lp; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Increases Holding in General Mills (GIS)

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 191.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 575,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 872,119 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 49,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,304 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, up from 235,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability invested in 26,305 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 4,042 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. North Star Asset has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 41,623 were reported by Community Comml Bank Na. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 1.81M shares. New York-based Gamco Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.53% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Choate Invest Advisors reported 77,291 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt owns 45,663 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lifeplan Financial Group has 1,280 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 73,494 shares. The South Carolina-based Colonial Trust has invested 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 54,177 shares to 75,823 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Financial Inc by 193,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,133 shares, and cut its stake in Rydex S&P Equal Weight Etf (RSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc owns 18,712 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 1.73 million shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0.05% or 469,187 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Atwood Palmer Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 286,730 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 234,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 63,092 shares. Franklin Resource Inc reported 957,990 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 26,674 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owns 48,150 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 179,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York owns 15,887 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homology Medicines Inc by 80,000 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.