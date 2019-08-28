Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Increased Stake; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Cut Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $631,346; Share Value Rose

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 352,164 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN)

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 8.23 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares to 352,397 shares, valued at $59.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,709 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.22% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Invesco Ltd holds 203,230 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 402,267 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 15,040 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Com owns 29,667 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Principal Group Inc reported 18,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 61,963 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 123,489 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.04% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Bank In has 34,706 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 55,389 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 7,026 shares in its portfolio. Hills National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.58% or 34,743 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Corporation reported 204,180 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Company reported 110,657 shares stake. Oppenheimer Company invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 173,518 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0.39% or 85,437 shares. Moreover, Argent Company has 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Essex Financial Svcs owns 22,575 shares. Clough Capital Prns Lp reported 823,843 shares or 4.48% of all its holdings. Central Comml Bank And Trust has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hexavest holds 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 684,390 shares. Lincluden Management Ltd reported 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.86 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.