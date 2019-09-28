Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 200,033,886.82% -265.3% -78.8% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 158,875,614,898.10% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.17 shows that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.55% and an $35 consensus price target. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,591.55%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.