Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

We are comparing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|25.50
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$35 is Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.60%. On the other hand, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 117.16% and its average target price is $20. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.