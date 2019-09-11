Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

We are comparing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.50 N/A -5.19 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$35 is Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.60%. On the other hand, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 117.16% and its average target price is $20. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.