Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|25.08
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Risk & Volatility
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 37.80% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $40.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
