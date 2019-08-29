Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.08 N/A -5.19 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 37.80% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $40.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.