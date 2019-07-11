Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 32.26 N/A -5.19 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merus N.V. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Merus N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 54.82%. Competitively Merus N.V. has an average target price of $21.8, with potential upside of 44.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Merus N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.7% respectively. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 56.35% stronger performance while Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Merus N.V. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.