Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

As Biotechnology businesses, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.58 N/A -5.19 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 7.05 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Intrexon Corporation which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.58% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $40.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.1%. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.