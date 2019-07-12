Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 32.26 N/A -5.19 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.82% and an $40.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.