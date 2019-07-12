Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|29
|32.26
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.82% and an $40.5 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.8%
|-11.79%
|2.97%
|39.04%
|-27.28%
|56.35%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
