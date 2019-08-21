Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

This is a contrast between Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.47 N/A -5.19 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.64 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 41.21%. Competitively the average target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -11.81% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.5%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.