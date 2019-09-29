Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 200,714,042.84% -265.3% -78.8% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,739,130.43% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 30.55% at a $35 average target price. Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 average target price and a 66.70% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Bicycle Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.