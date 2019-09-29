Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|29
|0.00
|59.03M
|-5.19
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|0.00
|1.85M
|-1.46
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|200,714,042.84%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|21,739,130.43%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 30.55% at a $35 average target price. Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 average target price and a 66.70% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Bicycle Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
