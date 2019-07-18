Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.29 N/A -5.19 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk and Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.4 beta. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.47 beta is the reason why it is 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 53.47%. Competitively the consensus price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $10, which is potential 254.61% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. appears more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.