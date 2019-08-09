Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparison side by side

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 29.15 N/A -5.19 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.41 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.17. XOMA Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. XOMA Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 32.66% at a $40.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 53.30% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, XOMA Corporation is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.