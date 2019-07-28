Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.49 N/A -5.19 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.4. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52.54% upside potential and an average price target of $40.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 56.35% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -26.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.