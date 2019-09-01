Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Contrasting side by side

Both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.10 N/A -5.19 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 243.16 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Competitively, uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 39.37% at a $40.5 average price target. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average price target is $85.33, while its potential upside is 57.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that uniQure N.V. seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors uniQure N.V. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.