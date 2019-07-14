Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparison side by side

Since Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.90 N/A -5.19 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 90 53.94 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.4. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 5.9 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.35% and an $40.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $95.79, which is potential -2.30% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.