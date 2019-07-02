Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 32.68 N/A -5.19 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 371 5.02 N/A 20.54 14.89

Table 1 highlights Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.4. From a competition point of view, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The upside potential is 51.69% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $40.5. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $425.2, while its potential upside is 34.32%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.6%. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.