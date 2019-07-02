Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|29
|32.68
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|371
|5.02
|N/A
|20.54
|14.89
Table 1 highlights Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Volatility & Risk
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.4. From a competition point of view, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
The upside potential is 51.69% for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $40.5. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $425.2, while its potential upside is 34.32%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.6%. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.8%
|-11.79%
|2.97%
|39.04%
|-27.28%
|56.35%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.04%
|-18.55%
|-25.78%
|-14.25%
|-1.19%
|-18.11%
For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
