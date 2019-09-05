Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Comparison side by side

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.23 N/A -5.19 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.18 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

A 2.17 beta indicates that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Omeros Corporation’s 2.95 beta is the reason why it is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 23.24% upside potential and an average target price of $35. Competitively Omeros Corporation has an average target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 15.78%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation.

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52.5% respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Omeros Corporation.

On 5 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Omeros Corporation.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.