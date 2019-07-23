Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Comparing side by side

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.69 N/A -5.19 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.4 beta indicates that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 140.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s beta is 2.78 which is 178.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 51.63% at a $40.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.