Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.30% -78.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 30 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average price target of $40.5, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 39.37%. The potential upside of the competitors is 141.32%. The research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.17 shows that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.