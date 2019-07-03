Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.30% -78.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 29 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. presently has an average price target of $40.5, suggesting a potential upside of 52.95%. The potential upside of the competitors is 131.90%. Based on the data given earlier, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.4 and its 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.