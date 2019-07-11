Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Contrasting side by side

Both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 32.26 N/A -5.19 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 140.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Histogenics Corporation has a 3.7 beta which is 270.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 54.82% upside potential and an average price target of $40.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.