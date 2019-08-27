Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparing side by side

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 23.97 N/A -5.19 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.53 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 provides Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

The Current Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40.5, while its potential upside is 44.18%. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -13.39% and its average price target is $13. The information presented earlier suggests that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.5%. Insiders held 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.