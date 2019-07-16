Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

Both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|31.43
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|71.20
|N/A
|-0.98
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-102.5%
|-76.8%
Risk and Volatility
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.4 and its 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $40.5, and a 57.71% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, which is potential 324.53% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.8%
|-11.79%
|2.97%
|39.04%
|-27.28%
|56.35%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-2.38%
|3.21%
|-10.86%
|11.8%
|28.52%
|26.54%
For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Summary
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
