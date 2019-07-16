Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

Both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.43 N/A -5.19 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 71.20 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Risk and Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.4 and its 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $40.5, and a 57.71% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, which is potential 324.53% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.