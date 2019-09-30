Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|29
|0.00
|59.03M
|-5.19
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|-0.02
|32.33M
|-0.57
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|201,055,858.31%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9,668,062,200.96%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Risk & Volatility
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.17. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.
Liquidity
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 30.50%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.1% respectively. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
