Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 201,055,858.31% -265.3% -78.8% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,668,062,200.96% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.17. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 30.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.1% respectively. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.