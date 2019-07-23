Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparing side by side

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.69 N/A -5.19 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 2.97 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Ratings and Recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.63% and an $40.5 consensus target price.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.69%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

On 5 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.