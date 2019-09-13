Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Comparison side by side

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.99 N/A -5.19 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.33 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility and Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.8% respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.