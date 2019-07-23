Portola Pharmaceutic (PTLA) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $7.28 Million as Stock Value Rose; First Hawaiian Bank Has Lowered Citrix Systems (CTXS) Holding as Market Value Declined

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceutic (PTLA) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 214,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 609,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, down from 823,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 449,325 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658,000, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $100.88. About 1.03 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $123.75 million for 26.83 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-1.05 EPS, up 34.78% or $0.56 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-1.02 actual EPS reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% negative EPS growth.