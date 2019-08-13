Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

We are contrasting Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.06 N/A 2.06 8.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, 0.7% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.