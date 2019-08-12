Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

This is a contrast between Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 15.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.