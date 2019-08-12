Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

This is a contrast between Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance while Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 15.72% stronger performance.
Summary
Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
