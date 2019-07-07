Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

We are contrasting Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|17
|10.64
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.88%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.66%
|-2.95%
|7.41%
|1.51%
|0%
|18.74%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
