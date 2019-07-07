Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

We are contrasting Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.64 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.88%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.