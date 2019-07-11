Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

As Asset Management businesses, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.23%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has 7.8% stronger performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
