Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

As Asset Management businesses, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.23%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has 7.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.