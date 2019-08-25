Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

As Asset Management companies, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.97 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.