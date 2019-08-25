Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

As Asset Management companies, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.97
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.