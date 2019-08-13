Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.51 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a consensus target price of $39.63, with potential upside of 74.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Focus Financial Partners Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.