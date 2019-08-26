Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|58.58
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.04%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
