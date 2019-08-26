Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 58.58 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.04%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.