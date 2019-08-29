Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
