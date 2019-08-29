Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

