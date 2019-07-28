Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.46 N/A 0.45 31.25

Table 1 highlights Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 12.9% stronger performance.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.