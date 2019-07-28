Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.46
|N/A
|0.45
|31.25
Table 1 highlights Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.5%
|4.17%
|7.03%
|13.28%
|7.54%
|12.9%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 12.9% stronger performance.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.
