Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) Comparing side by side

Both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.39 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 highlights Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.